Bank of Montreal Can Has $60.41 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 133.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,462,676 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.41% of iShares Silver Trust worth $60,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after acquiring an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

