Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Reduced by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Bank of America by 471.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 996,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,329,000 after purchasing an additional 822,090 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 56,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $550,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,696,700. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.04. The company has a market cap of $274.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.