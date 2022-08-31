Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.44. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Banco Macro during the first quarter valued at $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $134,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

