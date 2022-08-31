Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.18

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.18, but opened at $3.06. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.06, with a volume of 1 shares.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.0032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is presently 7.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $56,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

