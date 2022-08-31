Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI) to Issue $0.07 Final Dividend

Bailador Technology Investments Limited (ASX:BTI – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Bailador Technology Investments Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in mid venture, late venture and PIPESs and expansion capital in companies which have advanced through the start-up phase. The firm prefers to invest in the Internet with a focus on e-commerce and subscription-based internet businesses, software, high value data, online education, telecommunications applications and services, and new media and marketing.

