Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.
Baidu Price Performance
Shares of Baidu stock traded up $6.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,442. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Crowdstrike Stock Retraces, As Earnings Sober Expectations
- Will The Institutions Buy The Dip In Ambarella Stock?
- PVH Corporation Is On Track For Capital Returns
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.