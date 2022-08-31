Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Macquarie began coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $6.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,442. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu has a 12-month low of $101.62 and a 12-month high of $182.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Baidu by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Baidu by 92.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 16.0% in the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

