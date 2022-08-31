Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Short Interest Update

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the July 31st total of 188,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 123,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Backblaze Trading Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE traded down 0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 6.91. 88,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 8.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $219.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 4.81 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Backblaze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley cut their target price on Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.38.

Backblaze Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.