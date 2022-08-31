Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 229,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 627,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Azincourt Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

