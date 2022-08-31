AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Short Interest Up 6.9% in August

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 937,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the July 31st total of 876,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 60,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,915. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $367,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,500 shares of company stock valued at $933,100. Insiders own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AXT

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AXT in the fourth quarter worth about $156,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AXT by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in AXT by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXT Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXTI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The stock had a trading volume of 221,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,934. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81. AXT has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock has a market cap of $384.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 2.12.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. AXT had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

