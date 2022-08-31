Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Aug 31st, 2022

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $36.44.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after acquiring an additional 271,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 31,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.