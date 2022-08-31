Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$835.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $841.40 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.49 and a beta of 0.84. Avanos Medical has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $36.44.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,700,000 after purchasing an additional 112,546 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,260,000 after acquiring an additional 271,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,018,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,998,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,962,000 after buying an additional 392,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 670,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 31,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

