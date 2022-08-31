Auxilium (AUX) Trading 2.5% Higher Over Last Week

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. Auxilium has a total market capitalization of $66,482.10 and $10,348.00 worth of Auxilium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Auxilium has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Auxilium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000805 BTC.
- Sylo (SYLO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.
- TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000923 BTC.
- MDUKEY (MDU) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.
Auxilium Coin Profile
Auxilium (AUX) is a coin. Auxilium’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,900,578 coins. The official message board for Auxilium is forum.auxilium.global. Auxilium’s official Twitter account is @auxiliumglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auxilium’s official website is auxilium.global.
Auxilium Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Auxilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auxilium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.