Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.
Australian Ethical Investment Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Australian Ethical Investment Company Profile
Further Reading
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Ethical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Ethical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.