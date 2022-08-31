Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.49

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.49 and last traded at $1.62, with a volume of 9898489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
