Aureus Asset Management LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,066 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 213,333 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 177,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Stock Performance

NYSE:NEWR opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.97. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Insider Transactions at New Relic

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. On average, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Hurn sold 2,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $195,183.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,584.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,380,928 in the last three months. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

