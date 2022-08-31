Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $435,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $200.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

