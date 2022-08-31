Aureus Asset Management LLC Invests $218,000 in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exponent by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exponent by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Exponent by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,011.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exponent Stock Down 2.0 %

Exponent stock opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 0.57. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.97 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.79%.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

