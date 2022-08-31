Aureus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after acquiring an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,066,081,000 after acquiring an additional 166,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after purchasing an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Union Pacific by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after purchasing an additional 489,216 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $225.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.89. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.