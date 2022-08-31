Aureus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 1,945 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,028 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $154.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.61. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

