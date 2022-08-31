Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,638 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $126.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,082.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

