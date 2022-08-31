Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 33 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in BlackRock by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 46,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,713,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $672.72 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $575.60 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $660.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.98.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

