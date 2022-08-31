AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,246.1% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 102,739 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 96,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,475 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 49,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,672,438. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $126.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

