Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.05–$0.02 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 million-$21.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 million. Asure Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.05-$0.02 EPS.

Asure Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Asure Software has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 9.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Asure Software

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asure Software in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Patrick Goepel purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,457.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asure Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASUR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 10.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 236,468 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Asure Software by 34.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 243,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 62,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 382,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 839,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after buying an additional 25,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure (human resource) HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

