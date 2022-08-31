Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Short Interest Up 24.5% in August

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 31st total of 859,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Assured Guaranty Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AGO traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,816. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Assured Guaranty has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $65.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.49.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 34.57%.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 86,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $4,920,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,541 shares in the company, valued at $73,145,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Assured Guaranty by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 531,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

