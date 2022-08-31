AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 261,700 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 295,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

AssetMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMK stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.34. The company had a trading volume of 33,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,215. AssetMark Financial has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $20.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $151.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,498 shares in the company, valued at $8,389,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Michael Kim sold 1,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $36,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 374,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,494,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,389,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,995 shares of company stock worth $159,076. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 208,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 38,922 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,894,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 112,942 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel. The company provides integrated technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated processes, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress to goal analysis, and client activity tracking; advisory services; and curated investment platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.