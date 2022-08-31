Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.40-$6.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.65 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.96 and its 200 day moving average is $177.00. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $229.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.36. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,434.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

Featured Articles

