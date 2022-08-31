Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.20.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

Shares of AZPN traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.04. 1,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,291. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.00. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.29 and a 52-week high of $229.60. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.13, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

