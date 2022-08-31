Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Short Interest Update

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DWAT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $14.02.

