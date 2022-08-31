Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 1.85 ($0.02). Armadale Capital shares last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), with a volume of 1,871,966 shares traded.

Armadale Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £10.90 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 13.11 and a current ratio of 13.11.

About Armadale Capital

(Get Rating)

Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. Its primary interest is in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Esher, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armadale Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armadale Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.