Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Bought by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877,626 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 12.64% of Argan worth $76,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Argan by 63.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $219,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Argan by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Argan in the first quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AGX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of AGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,122. The firm has a market cap of $494.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.52. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $100.28 million for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 7.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

