Archer Investment Corp Sells 74 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,859. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.80 and a 12 month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.19.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.