Archer Investment Corp Sells 2,127 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Archer Investment Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,225,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. 982,057 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.36.

