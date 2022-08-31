Archer Investment Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,790,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,105 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,062,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,998,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.26. The company had a trading volume of 131,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,878. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $269.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

