Archer Investment Corp Has $3.74 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Archer Investment Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,799 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.3% of Archer Investment Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 39,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 357,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 65,556 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 2,910 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $99.50. 51,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,962. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

