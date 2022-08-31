Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) CEO Acquires $70,030.00 in Stock

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) CEO Charles D. Goodwin II acquired 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $70,030.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Apyx Medical Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:APYX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,482. Apyx Medical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $198.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 34.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Apyx Medical

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APYX shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,461,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 132.5% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 144,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 82,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium to cut, coagulate and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.