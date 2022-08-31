Applied Research Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Applied Research Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,788 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 2.2% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,408. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.83 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a PE ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.11.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.