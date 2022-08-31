Applied Research Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Applied Research Investments LLC reduced its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,478 shares during the period. Estée Lauder Companies comprises 2.6% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $295,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.80. 16,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,957. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.39 and a fifty-two week high of $374.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,716 shares of company stock valued at $8,830,871 over the last 90 days. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

