Applied Research Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 94,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at $1,208,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth $1,322,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Stock Performance

PAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,819. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average of $144.35. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $111.62 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

PAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It operates 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San JosÃ del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃo), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes.

