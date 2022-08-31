Applied Research Investments LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Applied Research Investments LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 93.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 236,328 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 5.0% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 6,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.62. The company had a trading volume of 291,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,381,566. The firm has a market cap of $433.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200 day moving average of $94.35.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 33.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

