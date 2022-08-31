Applied Research Investments LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Applied Research Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,987 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 3.3% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.09.

Shares of MA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $327.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $338.17 and a 200 day moving average of $344.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $316.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

