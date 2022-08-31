Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.54.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $69.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,289 shares of company stock worth $8,600,298. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.