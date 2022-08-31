Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) to Issue GBX 6 Dividend

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

APAX opened at GBX 179.59 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 177.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 188.69. The company has a market capitalization of £881.96 million and a PE ratio of 1,308.57. Apax Global Alpha has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($1.93) and a 1 year high of GBX 238.50 ($2.88).

In other news, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 6,605 shares of Apax Global Alpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 182 ($2.20) per share, for a total transaction of £12,021.10 ($14,525.25).

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

