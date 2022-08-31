Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.20 Per Share

Ansell Limited (OTCMKTS:ANSLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 1.198 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Ansell’s previous dividend of $0.92.

Ansell Stock Performance

Ansell stock opened at $73.22 on Wednesday. Ansell has a 12-month low of $59.11 and a 12-month high of $110.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ansell from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ansell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, and North America. It operates in two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment manufactures and markets solutions comprising surgical gloves, single use and examination gloves, and clean and sterile gloves and garments, as well as consumables used by hospitals, surgical centers, dental practices, veterinary clinics, first responders, laboratories, and life sciences and pharmaceutical companies.

