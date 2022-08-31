Analyzing Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) and FaZe (NASDAQ:FAZE – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Walt Disney and FaZe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $67.42 billion 3.06 $2.00 billion $1.72 65.80 FaZe N/A N/A -$6.87 million N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than FaZe.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney 3.87% 7.20% 3.35% FaZe N/A -1.37% 0.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Walt Disney and FaZe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.4% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of FaZe shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Walt Disney has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FaZe has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Walt Disney and FaZe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 0 4 20 0 2.83 FaZe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walt Disney currently has a consensus target price of $151.48, suggesting a potential upside of 33.95%. Given Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than FaZe.

Summary

Walt Disney beats FaZe on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners. It also offers direct-to-consumer streaming services through Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, ESPN+, Hulu, and Star+; sale/licensing of film and television content to third-party television and subscription video-on-demand services; theatrical, home entertainment, and music distribution services; staging and licensing of live entertainment events; and post-production services by Industrial Light & Magic and Skywalker Sound. In addition, the company operates theme parks and resorts, such as Walt Disney World Resort in Florida; Disneyland Resort in California; Disneyland Paris; Hong Kong Disneyland Resort; and Shanghai Disney Resort; Disney Cruise Line, Disney Vacation Club, National Geographic Expeditions, and Adventures by Disney as well as Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Hawaii; licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort; and provides consumer products, which include licensing of trade names, characters, visual, literary, and other IP for use on merchandise, published materials, and games. Further, it sells branded merchandise through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; and develops and publishes books, comic books, and magazines. The Walt Disney Company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

About FaZe

(Get Rating)

FaZe Holdings Inc. operates lifestyle and media platform in gaming and youth culture. The company produces content, designs merchandise and consumer products, and creates advertising and sponsorship programs for brands reaching approximately 500 million fans across social platforms. It delivers various entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights, and live streams of competitive gaming tournaments. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.