Analyzing Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) & Ashford (NYSE:AINC)

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH – Get Rating) and Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Gopher Protocol and Ashford, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A Ashford 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ashford has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.69%. Given Ashford’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ashford is more favorable than Gopher Protocol.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashford has a beta of 2.18, indicating that its share price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Ashford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% Ashford 1.93% -20.94% 9.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.2% of Ashford shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.6% of Ashford shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Ashford’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.01 -$51.77 million N/A N/A Ashford $388.48 million 0.15 -$9.93 million ($9.77) -1.90

Ashford has higher revenue and earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Summary

Ashford beats Gopher Protocol on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc.(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. as of November 5, 2019.

