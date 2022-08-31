Analyzing Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) and Its Rivals

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Frontier Communications Parent to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Frontier Communications Parent and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 1 8 0 2.89 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors 568 2132 2351 95 2.38

Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus target price of $37.22, suggesting a potential upside of 44.50%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 150.54%. Given Frontier Communications Parent’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Frontier Communications Parent has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

95.4% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frontier Communications Parent’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 7.98% 10.42% 2.89% Frontier Communications Parent Competitors -76.87% -0.07% -1.57%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion $4.96 billion 13.21 Frontier Communications Parent Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 11.96

Frontier Communications Parent’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Frontier Communications Parent. Frontier Communications Parent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

