Analysts Set Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Price Target at $76.55

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.55.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Magna International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magna International

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in shares of Magna International by 15.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 8,310,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,435 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 38.7% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after purchasing an additional 611,350 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the first quarter valued at $9,227,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth about $6,902,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Magna International by 50.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after buying an additional 121,529 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Stock Performance

Magna International Announces Dividend

Shares of Magna International stock opened at $58.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. Magna International has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.65%.

Magna International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.