Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $235.88

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.88.
HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of HII opened at $231.57 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $243.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
