Analysts Set Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Target Price at $235.88

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $235.88.

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,726,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HII opened at $231.57 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $243.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

