Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target at $37.71

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGII. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digi International by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Digi International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 94,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 175,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 50,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Digi International by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 493,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 127,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

