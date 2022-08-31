Analysts Set Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Price Target at $37.71

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Digi International to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Digi International from $30.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Digi International
In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 18,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $613,176.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digi International
Digi International Stock Performance
Digi International stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. Digi International has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 93.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.
Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Digi International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digi International will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Digi International
Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.
