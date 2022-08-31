Analysts Set Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Price Target at $22.38

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $731.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.84.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 48.65% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 6.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.