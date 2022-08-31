Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.47-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Analog Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $196.61.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.23. The company had a trading volume of 95,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,233,828. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.55.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

